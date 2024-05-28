IPG Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.85. 1,737,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,258. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.05. The firm has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

