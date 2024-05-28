IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives $257.57 Average PT from Brokerages

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in IQVIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 357,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $229.60 on Tuesday. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

