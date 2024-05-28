iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,547 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,961,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,646,000 after buying an additional 504,209 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,673,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,695,000 after buying an additional 1,657,016 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,304,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,731,000 after buying an additional 86,291 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,358.7% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,033,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,749,000 after buying an additional 991,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 994,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,672,000 after buying an additional 118,636 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $101.58. 57,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,399. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $111.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.42.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.