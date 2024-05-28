iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Update

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, an increase of 2,702.9% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 230,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 70,559 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 147.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 214,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after buying an additional 127,571 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,847,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,177,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.93. 15,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,628. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.98. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a one year low of $52.02 and a one year high of $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

