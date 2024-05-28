iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 737.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 317,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 279,658 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $57.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,310. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average is $55.08. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

