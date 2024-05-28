iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.65

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.65 and last traded at $75.31, with a volume of 5629180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.29.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after acquiring an additional 76,142 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

