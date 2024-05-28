iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 34,202 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,212,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 816.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.29. 4,425,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $118.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day moving average is $71.07.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

