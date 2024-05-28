iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,591 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,794,000 after buying an additional 282,728 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $75.29. 4,425,045 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day moving average is $71.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

