iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Increased by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.0% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
IVV stock traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $532.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,271. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $518.91 and its 200-day moving average is $495.89. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $535.74. The company has a market cap of $459.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.