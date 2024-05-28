iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,224 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. AWM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 56,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,253,000 after purchasing an additional 100,746 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of USRT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.55. The stock had a trading volume of 139,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,211. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.13.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.