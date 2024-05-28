iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.74

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFAGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.74 and last traded at $35.68, with a volume of 553685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.72.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.03.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEFA. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 84,423 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 76,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,701 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 50,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 66,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the period.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

