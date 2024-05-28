iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 203.3% from the April 30th total of 487,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 558,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AAXJ stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.27. 525,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.62. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $60.92 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 52,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 76,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 41,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

