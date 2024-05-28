iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:CNYA) Stock Price Down 0.8%

iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:CNYA – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.22 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.22 ($0.05). Approximately 2,490,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,545,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.26 ($0.05).
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.10.
