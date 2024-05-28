iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Lowered by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 299,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,599 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $81.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,289,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,317,484. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.13 and a 200 day moving average of $76.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $81.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

