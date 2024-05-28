iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $104.49

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.49 and last traded at $104.00, with a volume of 290724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,710,000. EQ LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,841,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 69,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

