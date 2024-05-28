iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Sets New 52-Week High at $191.46

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $191.46 and last traded at $191.36, with a volume of 487350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.59.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,424,000 after buying an additional 317,802 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,864,000 after purchasing an additional 277,017 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,257,000 after purchasing an additional 207,306 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $24,213,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,256.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 168,245 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

