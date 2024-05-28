iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stake Decreased by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 1.9% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $13,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.36. The company had a trading volume of 487,350 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

