iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $134.04

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $134.04 and last traded at $134.27, with a volume of 239602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.55.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.56 and a 200-day moving average of $126.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $111,303,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,801,000 after buying an additional 109,357 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after acquiring an additional 184,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,489,000 after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.