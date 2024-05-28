iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.46 and last traded at $47.30. 1,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $46.85.

iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 million, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF

The iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (IEDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the discretionary spending sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

