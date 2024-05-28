iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 364,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 150,169 shares.The stock last traded at $54.46 and had previously closed at $54.63.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.37.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,359,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,885,000 after acquiring an additional 46,214 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 455,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,015,000 after buying an additional 100,487 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.