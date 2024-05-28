iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) Trading Up 0.6%

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.80 and last traded at $48.69. Approximately 12,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 48,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.39.

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average of $44.94. The firm has a market cap of $413.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB – Free Report) by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Tech Breakthrough index. The fund tracks an index of US equities that could benefit from breakthrough technologies, modified market cap weighted. TECB was launched on Jan 8, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

