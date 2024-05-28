iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sets New 52-Week High at $142.79

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $142.79 and last traded at $142.09, with a volume of 101564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 220,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 287,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,808,000 after buying an additional 111,766 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 743,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,350,000 after buying an additional 422,212 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 75,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 138,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,662,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

