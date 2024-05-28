ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Sells £2,539.04 in Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Denise Cockrem sold 4,534 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.72), for a total value of £2,539.04 ($3,242.71).

Shares of ITM traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 56.30 ($0.72). The stock had a trading volume of 9,201,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,213. The company has a market cap of £347.36 million, a PE ratio of -568.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 52.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 54.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. ITM Power Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.90 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 99 ($1.26).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ITM Power to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

