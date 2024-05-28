JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 134.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares during the quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.15. 3,218,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,203,034. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $81.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

