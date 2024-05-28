JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Decreases Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,106 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 574.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.45. The company had a trading volume of 171,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,558. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.6634 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 54.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

