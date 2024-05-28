JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 35,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,746,000 after acquiring an additional 36,851 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 213,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,193,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,357,000 after buying an additional 27,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.47. 2,540,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,148,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.91. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 100.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

