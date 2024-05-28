JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Makes New $830,000 Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 221.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 430,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,817,000 after acquiring an additional 35,891 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,757 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $186.63. 452,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,212. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.09 and a 200 day moving average of $196.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.