JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Sells 3,661 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.09.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.17. 951,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,297,790. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

