Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.29.

A number of research firms have commented on JSPR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 59.7% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 41,425 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $306,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JSPR opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $31.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $360.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.25.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

