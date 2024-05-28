JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT) & Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Financial Comparison

JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT – Get Free Report) and Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.0% of JATT Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of Curis shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of JATT Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Curis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get JATT Acquisition alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JATT Acquisition and Curis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JATT Acquisition N/A N/A $6.85 million N/A N/A Curis $10.02 million 6.58 -$47.41 million ($8.61) -1.30

Profitability

JATT Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curis.

This table compares JATT Acquisition and Curis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JATT Acquisition N/A -49.58% 2.84% Curis -486.45% -224.75% -60.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for JATT Acquisition and Curis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JATT Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Curis 0 0 3 0 3.00

Curis has a consensus target price of $37.33, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Curis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Curis is more favorable than JATT Acquisition.

Summary

JATT Acquisition beats Curis on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JATT Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector. JATT Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Curis

(Get Free Report)

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes. The company's pipeline also includes Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CA-170, an oral, small molecule antagonist designated as CA-170 that selectively targets PD-L1 and VISTA; and CA-327, an oral, small molecule, TIM3/PD-L1, which is a molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and TIM3. It has collaboration agreement with Genentech Inc., or Genentech and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, or Roche, for the commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway antagonist for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma, or BCC; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and also licensed four programs under the Aurigene collaboration, including emavusertib. Curis, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for JATT Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JATT Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.