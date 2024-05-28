Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $412.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $438.00 to $412.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $527.57.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $381.78 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 26.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 16.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 89.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 299.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,921,000 after acquiring an additional 91,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

