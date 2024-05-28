Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CALT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CALT

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Up 69.3 %

CALT stock traded up $15.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.74). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.19% and a negative return on equity of 160.87%. The firm had revenue of $28.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.