John Andrew Cormier Sells 20,800 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$117,222.56.

John Andrew Cormier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Orla Mining alerts:

On Wednesday, May 22nd, John Andrew Cormier sold 10,600 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total transaction of C$62,010.00.

On Friday, May 17th, John Andrew Cormier sold 35,000 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total value of C$207,438.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$27,931.55.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

OLA stock opened at C$5.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.75. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$3.53 and a 12 month high of C$6.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Orla Mining ( TSE:OLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$85.70 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2189915 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLA. Desjardins raised their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Orla Mining

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.