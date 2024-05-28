Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $4.60 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,674,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,646,021. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $159.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.76.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

