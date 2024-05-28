Journey Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $69.59. 3,206,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,815. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.92. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $70.31.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

