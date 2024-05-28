Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 28th, 2024

Shares of Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOSGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,198.75 ($15.31).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNOS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.77) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kainos Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.41) to GBX 1,235 ($15.77) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Kainos Group from GBX 1,315 ($16.79) to GBX 1,260 ($16.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Read Our Latest Report on Kainos Group

Kainos Group Price Performance

KNOS stock opened at GBX 1,210.40 ($15.46) on Tuesday. Kainos Group has a 12-month low of GBX 900.50 ($11.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,421 ($18.15). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,016.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,040.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3,123.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Kainos Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.10 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $8.20. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,923.08%.

Kainos Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.