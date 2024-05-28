Kelly Services’ (KELYA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.64% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Kelly Services stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $782.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Kelly Services news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $481,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,267.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $317,520.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $481,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,267.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth $125,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth about $225,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

