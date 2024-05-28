Kenneth Michael Dedeluk Sells 5,000 Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total transaction of C$60,750.00.

Kenneth Michael Dedeluk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$107,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 20,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total transaction of C$212,000.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.40, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 20,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$210,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00.

Shares of CMG traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.81. 273,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,172. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$6.21 and a 1-year high of C$13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.75.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

