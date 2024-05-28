Kinross Gold (KGC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC):

5/23/2024 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $8.00 to $9.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2024 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Kinross Gold was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating.

4/22/2024 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Kinross Gold had its “outperform overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/2/2024 – Kinross Gold was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE KGC traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $8.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,685,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,795,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

