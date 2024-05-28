KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $790.95

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $790.95 and last traded at $790.87, with a volume of 140982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $779.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up from $625.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.15.

Get KLA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KLAC

KLA Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $703.57 and its 200 day moving average is $638.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.