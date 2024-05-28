Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KOD. Barclays upped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $161.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.25.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.27). Sell-side analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 27,843 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 493,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 278,605 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth $2,006,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 253.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,832 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

