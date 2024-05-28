Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Achieves $53.43 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Komodo has a market cap of $53.43 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000579 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00051849 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00039087 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00014094 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,926,006 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

