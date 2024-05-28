Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

PHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PHG stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.09. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of -28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.9154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -95.83%.

Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at $953,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 73.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $2,677,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

