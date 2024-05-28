KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.10

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.10 and last traded at C$8.16, with a volume of 11675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KPT shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.36 million, a P/E ratio of -16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.75.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$482.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$498.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.6545894 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

