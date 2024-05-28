Kroger (NYSE:KR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE:KR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,276,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,492. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.78. Kroger has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $229,863,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $185,913,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,786,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,276,000 after buying an additional 1,123,427 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,220,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,619,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

