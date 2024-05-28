Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Update

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the April 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KUBTY stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.81. The company had a trading volume of 180,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,749. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.36. Kubota has a 52-week low of $66.22 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

