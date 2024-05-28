Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair cut SoundThinking from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on SoundThinking from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundThinking has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

SoundThinking Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $16.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.50 million, a PE ratio of -51.19 and a beta of 1.18. SoundThinking has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.48 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundThinking will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $33,398.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,131.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,287 shares of company stock valued at $68,807 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundThinking

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SoundThinking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SoundThinking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Mainsail Management Company LLC purchased a new position in SoundThinking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SoundThinking by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 74,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SoundThinking during the first quarter worth $923,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundThinking Company Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

