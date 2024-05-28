Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) were up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 259,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,408,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LESL shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.26.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Leslie’s by 32,510.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

