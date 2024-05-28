Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Director Mark Wellings Sells 51,266 Shares

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) Director Mark Wellings sold 51,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $27,683.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, May 24th, Mark Wellings sold 15,267 shares of Li-Cycle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $8,244.18.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Mark Wellings sold 15,612 shares of Li-Cycle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $10,303.92.

NYSE:LICY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. 5,184,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,292,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $6.16.

Li-Cycle shares are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, June 4th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Friday, May 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 3rd.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,244.97% and a negative return on equity of 44.25%.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.75 price target on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LICY. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Li-Cycle by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

