Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$33.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$26.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LSPD. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.50.

LSPD stock opened at C$20.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.27. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of C$16.94 and a 12-month high of C$28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

